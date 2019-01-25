Judge won't block energy panel's work, but lets case proceed

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge says a lawsuit from conservationists can proceed against the Trump administration over its creation of a committee to review policies governing the extraction fossil fuels from public lands.

But U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy in Missoula denied a requested injunction that would have stopped the committee's work.

Thursday's ruling came in a lawsuit from the Western Organization of Resource Councils, a Montana-based conservation group.

Molloy says the U.S. Interior Department must better explain why former Secretary Ryan Zinke established the Royalty Policy Committee in 2017. The judge also says the committee has an obligation to make its meetings and records open to the public.

Molloy dismissed two other claims: that the committee was stacked with industry supporters and that it was inappropriately influenced by special interests.