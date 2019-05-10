Judge urges Michigan's high court to reject removal effort

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A suspended Michigan judge is urging the state Supreme Court to reject a recommendation from a judicial watchdog agency to remove her for misconduct.

Livingston County District Court Judge Theresa Brennan filed her response Thursday with the court, saying the Judicial Tenure Commission's findings are "erroneous."

The commission disputes Brennan's claims . The commission also has asked the high court to order Brennan to pay costs, fees and expenses of more than $35,000.

The agency found Brennan tampered with evidence in her own divorce case, lied under oath and failed to disclose her relationship with a state police detective who was a witness during a murder trial before her.

Brennan was barred from hearing cases last June after the commission filed its formal complaint. She's continued to receive pay and benefits.