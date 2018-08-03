Judge says reuniting families is government's sole burden
Elliot Spagat, Associated Press
Photo: Marie D. De Jesus, Houston Chronicle
Rosa Escobar shares a moment with her three-year-old daughter Carmen Escobar during a press conference on which Congressman Al Green (TX-09) announced a plan to introduce The Reentry and Reunification Act of 2018, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Houston.
Photo: Marie D. De Jesus, Houston Chronicle
A man, identified only as Nery, and his daughter, Saylin relax together in their room as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Nery and Saylin, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Renan, spends time with his son, Nathan,11, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Renan and Nathan, originally from Honduras, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Ubaldo, sits with his son Fernando, 6, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited on July 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Ubaldo and Fernando, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Nilson, spends time with his daughter Jenifer as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Nilson and Jenifer originally from Brazil, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about one month and twenty days after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Emiliano, spends time with his son, Hermy, 8, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Emiliano and Hermy, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Leon, spends time with his daughter Anaveli, 11, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Leon and Anaveli originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Carlos, hugs his son, Esli, 14, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Carlos and his son Esli, originally from El Salvador, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center one month and five days after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Carlos, spends time with his son Esli, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Carlos and Esli originally from El Salvador, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about one month and five days after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Manuel, sits with his son Agusto, 9, in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited earlier today on July 19, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Manuel and Agusto, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center seventy-five days after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Jose, sits with his son Wilson,12, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited on July 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Jose and Wilson, originally from Honduras, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Felicito, and his daughter, Ingrid,17, relax as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Felicito and Ingrid, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Eduardo, walks with his son, Louis, 7, in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited earlier today on July 19, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. The two, originally from Honduras, were reunited in an I.C.E processing center after being separated for three months when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A woman, identified only as Heydi and her daughter Mishel,6, and a man, identified only as Luis, and his daughter, Selena ,6, relax together in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with their children on July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Heydi originally from Guatemala and Luis originally from El Salvador were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after they were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Rene, and his son, Oscar relax together in their room as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited with each other on July 25, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Rene and Oscar, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Matao, stands with his son Nicolas,15, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited yesterday on July 21, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Matao and Nicolas, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A man, identified only as Tomas, stands with his daughter, Yessica, 13, as they are cared for in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited yesterday on July 24, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Tomas and Yessica, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center two months after the two were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A woman, identified only as Heydi and her daughter Mishel,6, relax together in an Annunciation House facility after they were reunited on July 26, 2018 in El Paso, Texas. Heydi and Mishel, originally from Guatemala, were reunited at an I.C.E processing center about two months after they were separated when they tried to cross into the United States.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix. The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Photo: Matt York, AP
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said the Trump administration was solely responsible for reuniting hundreds of children who remain separated from the parents after being split at the U.S.-Mexico border, puncturing a government plan that put the onus on the American Civil Liberties Union.
"The reality is that for every parent that is not located, there will be a permanently orphaned child and that is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration," U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw said.
His remarks in a conference call came a day after the administration and the American Civil Liberties Union submitted widely divergent plans on how to reunify more than 500 still-separated children, including 410 with parents outside the United States.
The government proposed Thursday that the ACLU, which represents parents, use its "considerable resources" to find parents in their home countries, predominantly Guatemala and Honduras. The Justice Department said in a court filing that the State Department has begun talks with foreign governments on how the administration may be able to aid the effort.
Sabraw said he was disappointed with the court filing "in the respect that there's not a plan that has been proposed." He said he would order the government to name someone to lead the effort.
"This is going to be a significant undertaking, and it's clear that there has to be one person in charge," he said.
Left unresolved Friday was a temporary halt on deporting reunified families that Sabraw imposed on July 16 to allow time to address another dispute. The ACLU has asked that families have at least a week to decide if they want to seek asylum after they are reunited with their children, a step that the administration opposes.
Sabraw said he wanted to wait to see how a federal judge in Washington, D. C., rules on a lawsuit that also seeks a temporary halt on deportations. If that judge transfers the case to San Diego, Sabraw said he planned to convene a hearing next week for oral arguments.