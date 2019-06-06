Judge rejects new policing plan by Penzone in profiling case

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected Sheriff Paul Penzone's bid to replace a plan to remedy his agency's biased treatment of Latinos during traffic stops with a new plan that emphasizes community policing.

The ruling came Monday in a lawsuit in which sheriff's deputies were found to have racially profiled Latinos during immigration crackdowns conducted by Penzone's predecessor, Joe Arpaio.

Penzone's attorney argued the sheriff wasn't trying to abandon the current plan's goals and instead wanted to build trust within the Latino community by having officers listen to concerns about law enforcement and quality-of-life issues.

Judge Murray Snow said Penzone's goal was laudable, but concluded the sheriff's proposal lacked the specifics, scope and long-term goals of the original plan.

Penzone's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.