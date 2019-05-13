Judge rejects Mississippi effort to quash mental health suit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge is rejecting attempts by Mississippi officials to throw out a federal government lawsuit challenging how the state runs its mental health system.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday ruled against the motions by Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood, putting the case on a path toward a six-week trial beginning June 1.

The state claimed the federal government didn't have authority to sue under part of the Americans for Disabilities Act that was citied. Reeves rejects that claim. He also says the federal government has shown enough of what Mississippi should do to increase community-based care and decrease patients in psychiatric hospitals.

The judge questions the state's position, saying that outside the lawsuit, Mississippi advocates a shift toward community-based case, but takes a different position inside the lawsuit.