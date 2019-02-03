Judge pushes back date again for trial over opioids

CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal judge in Cleveland has again pushed back the date for a trial in some local governments' claims against the drug industry over destruction wrought by prescription opioid painkillers.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster said in a recent order that the trial for claims made by the cities of Cleveland and Akron and Cuyahoga and Summit counties will begin Oct. 21. Cleveland.com reports it was previously set to begin in March and then in September.

Polster also pushed back other deadlines to complete expert reports and motions before trial. Attorneys for the governments and the drug companies requested the delay.

The accusations include claims that drug companies knew about problems surrounding opioid addiction but took no meaningful steps to help.

