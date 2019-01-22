Judge halts ski resort's snow plans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A judge halted a Colorado ski resort's plans to make snow from water it bought from a rancher.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort, near the edge of the Grand Mesa, had tried to expand its operations using water rights it purchased in 2016.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports Ninth District Court Judge James Boyd issued a ruling Monday that leaves the ski resort with the option of reapplying to use 7 acre-feet (more than 8,600 cubic meters) of water over the course of a winter for snowmaking, one-fifth the amount Powderhorn wanted to use.

It's unclear whether Powderhorn will apply to use the lesser amount of water for snowmaking or pursue its plans to transport the water from Mesa Creek to the ski area.

Powderhorn co-owner Andy Daly says he is aware of the ruling but hasn't reviewed it.

