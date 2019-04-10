Judge dismisses lawsuit over long solitary confinement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Nebraska prison officials by an inmate who'd been held in solitary confinement for more than two years.

Dylan Landers said in his October 2017 lawsuit that the segregation amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf disagreed. Kopf said in his ruling issued Monday that Landers didn't provide evidence that he was denied "the minimal civilized measure of life's necessities" and that prison officials were deliberately indifferent to "an excessive risk to inmate health or safety."

Landers has been serving time for theft, burglary and other crimes. He was placed in solitary at the Tecumseh prison in May 2015 while being investigated for involvement in that year's Mother's Day riot. He remained in solitary until February 2017. A month later he was again put in solitary pending an investigation of a "serious act of violent behavior."