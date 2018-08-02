Judge decries 'outright trickeration' on Florida ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants the state Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that a dog-racing amendment on this year's ballot amounts to "outright trickeration."

A Florida judge ordered the proposed amendment removed, saying that the measure was crafted to mislead voters.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers sided with a group representing greyhound owners and breeders who argued that the impact of the amendment went far beyond the description that would be given to voters in November. It was placed on the ballot by the state's Constitutional Revision Commission.

Bondi, a commission member and a big proponent of the proposal, said in a statement that "we will appeal this decision immediately and seek an expedited review by the Florida Supreme Court."