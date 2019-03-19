Judge clears way for demolition of Rock Island courthouse

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — An effort to save the Rock Island County Courthouse has hit a roadblock.

The Rock Island Argus reports Peoria County 10th Circuit Judge Jodi Hoos dismissed a lawsuit filed to halt demolition of the courthouse. He ruled Rock Island County is exempt from the Historic Resources Preservation Act.

Hoos said Tuesday his decision was not whether it was right or wrong to demolish the courthouse, but to determine if plaintiffs established valid claims under the law. He said they didn't. Hoos's ruling lifted a temporary restraining order postponing demolition.

Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said the Public Building Commission will decide when demolition will take place.

Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society among other groups filed the lawsuit in February. Landmarks Illinois listed the courthouse, built between 1895 and 1897, on its 2018 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.

___

