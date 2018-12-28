Judge agrees to release ailing former mayor from prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the terminally ill former mayor of Birmingham to be released from prison.

U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler on Friday agreed to reduce former Birmingham Mayor Larry Langford's 15-year prison sentence to time served.

The federal Bureau of Prisons requested the reduction, saying in a court filing that Langford's "debilitated and terminal medical condition and limited life expectancy" warranted the sentence reduction.

The court wrote Langford has end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and emphysema and a life expectancy of 18 months or less.

Langford was convicted in 2009 of taking bribes while on the Jefferson County Commission in exchange for steering bond business to an investment banker.

Langford's attorneys in a statement said they are grateful law enforcement officials "saw fit to exercise compassion."