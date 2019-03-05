Judge: S. Carolina House Republicans can keep records secret

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has ruled that the financial records of the group that represents Republicans in the South Carolina House are not public records.

Several media outlets sued the state House Republican Caucus for the records after the caucus turned them over to state agents during an investigation into Statehouse corruption.

The State newspaper reports that Circuit Judge Robert Hood ruled that just because the caucus has an office in a public building on Statehouse grounds doesn't make it a public body. Hood also ruled the media organizations are corporations and only citizens can file a lawsuit over the Freedom of Information Act.

Four former Republicans in the House have been convicted as part of the Statehouse corruption investigation.