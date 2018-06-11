Judge: Fulton Sheen's remains can go to Illinois from NY

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A judge says the remains of famous Catholic Archbishop Fulton Sheen can be moved to Illinois from New York, nearly 40 years after his death.

Joan Sheen Cunningham believes moving her uncle's remains to Peoria, Illinois, will improve his cause for sainthood.

New York Judge Arlene Bluth calls it a "laudable purpose." In a decision Friday, she says there's no evidence that Sheen, an Illinois native, would have considered his final resting place more important than a chance to become a saint.

Sheen's remains are at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. The New York Archdiocese has been opposed to moving them.

Peoria Bishop Daniel Jenky has pledged to work for Sheen's sainthood. Sheen was known for his revolutionary radio and TV preaching in the 1950s and '60s.