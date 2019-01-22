Jon Bon Jovi's restaurant feeds furloughed workers

FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Jon Bon Jovi arrives at the red carpet before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland. JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank served up soups and entrees to furloughed federal employees and their families on Monday, Jan. 21. less FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Jon Bon Jovi arrives at the red carpet before the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland. JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank served up soups and entrees ... more Photo: David Richard, AP Photo: David Richard, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jon Bon Jovi's restaurant feeds furloughed workers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — A restaurant owned by musician and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi served 71 free meals to furloughed federal employees and their families.

JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank served up soups and entrees Monday.

The meals are a result of a partnership with Gov. Phil Murphy's organization the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation. The governor and his wife visited the workers.

Bon Jovi's wife, Dorothea Bongiovi, told The Star-Ledger of Newark she hopes the families will use the restaurant as a resource. Her Toms River restaurant will provide lunch to federal employees Wednesday.

Kristy Benson, whose husband is in the Coast Guard, said the food was amazing.

JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.