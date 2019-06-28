Jimmy Carter claims Russia won Trump the White House

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter says he believes President Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is only president because of Russian interference.

Carter made the comments Friday, without offering evidence, during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Leesburg, Virginia.

The Democrat said he believed Trump "lost the election and was put into office because the Russians interfered," while noting that the scope of the interference was "not yet quantified."

The U.S. intelligence community asserted in a 2017 report that Russia had worked to help Trump during the election and to undermine Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

But the intelligence agencies did not assess whether that interference affected the election or contributed to Trump's victory, and no evidence has emerged that votes were changed on Election Day.