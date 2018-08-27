JetBlue is raising fees on baggage and ticket changes

DALLAS (AP) — JetBlue is raising fees for checking a bag, changing or canceling a ticket, and other services.

The airline posted the increases online, and they apply for flights booked on or after Monday.

Travelers will be watching to see if the larger airlines — American, Delta and United — match JetBlue's increase in bag fees.

Passengers who buy the lowest of JetBlue's three fare classes for tickets will pay $30 to check a bag and $40 for a second bag, a $5 increase.

For all but the highest fare class, the fee for changing or canceling a ticket that cost over $200 will rise from $150 to $200.

Airline fees have taken off since 2008, when American Airlines introduced a $15 checked-bag fee to offset high fuel prices.