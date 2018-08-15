Jenkins, Armstead plan run for West Virginia Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and House of Delegates Speaker Tim Armstead have applied to run for the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals following the retirement of two justices during an investigation into excessive spending.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission released the names of nine people on Wednesday who applied to fill the vacancy created when Justice Menis Ketchum retired earlier this year.

Another justice, Robin Davis, announced her departure Tuesday after the House of Delegates voted to impeach all four remaining justices over spending, lavish office renovations and other issues, sending them to the Senate for a trial that could lead to their removal. Candidates were allowed to begin filing for Davis' seat Wednesday.

The filing deadline is midnight Aug. 21. The election is Nov. 6.