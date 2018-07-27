Jefferson County joins lawsuit against opioid companies

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — A county in northwestern Washington state is joining a lawsuit against the makers and distributors of prescription opioids.

The Peninsula Daily News reports Jefferson County commissioners voted Wednesday to join with other counties in the state in the suit against the manufacturers and wholesalers of opioid painkillers, including Purdue Phara, Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and other entities.

The county will engage the law firm Keller Rohrback, which is also representing the other Washington state counties.

County officials say the local opioid crisis is likely to worsen, taking a toll on the county's public health and emergency resources. Any awards from the suit will be used to aid emergency and drug clinic costs, and maintain human service programs.

