Brazil's President-elect Jair Bolsonaro holds up the Brazilian soccer championship trophy, as he celebrates with Palmeiras soccer club who won the title after defeating Vitoria, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018.

SAO PAULO (AP) — President-elect Jair Bolsonaro has been jeered and cheered during soccer celebrations in Brazil on Sunday.

The far-right leader handed the trophy to Palmeiras after the team's 3-2 home win against Vitoria in the last round of the Brazilian championship. Palmeiras had secured the title for the 10th time in the previous round.

Many fans at the 55,000-seater Allianz Parque stadium jeered as Bolsonaro took part in the celebrations, while others applauded.

Bolsonaro will take office on Jan. 1 after beating left-leaning Fernando Haddad in October's presidential elections.

