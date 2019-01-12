Ivey begins inauguration festivities with concert at coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is beginning her inaugural festivities with a celebration at the coast headlined by country music star Neal McCoy.

Ivey is holding a Gulf Coast Inaugural Celebration on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Lodge, the state's new hotel and conference center at Gulf State Park.

Tickets are $25 each but attendees can opt instead to bring four children's books in lieu of purchasing a ticket. The books will be donated to the Alabama Literacy Alliance.

Ivey will be sworn into office on Monday in a ceremony on the Alabama Capitol steps.