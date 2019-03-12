It's been windy a lot lately in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Western New York has been blowin' in the wind a lot lately.

WGRZ says Buffalo has had five days with winds over 50 mph since Feb. 1.

In the same period, there have been eight days with winds over 40 mph, and 16 days with winds of at least 30 mph.

Forecasters say there could be more where that came from before the spring season gets into full swing.

___

