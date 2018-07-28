Iowa woman killed trying to drive around railroad gates

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says an 18-year-old woman has died after her car was hit by a train in southeastern Iowa.

Television station KCCI reports that the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday at a railroad crossing in Mount Pleasant.

A report by the State Patrol says Lydia Johnson, of Brighton, tried to drive around crossing gates when her car was hit by a westbound train. The patrol says the gates were down and lights were flashing when the incident happened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com