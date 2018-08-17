Iowa seeks federal disaster funds for July tornadoes

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has sent President Donald Trump a letter seeking a presidential disaster declaration for five counties struck by tornadoes in July.

Reynolds is seeking Federal Emergency Management Agency individual assistance funding for Marshall and Polk counties. The individual program offers disaster survivors assistance for housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Reynolds also is seeking money from a public assistance program for Lee, Marion, Marshall and Van Buren counties which sustained an estimated $6 million in eligible damage. The program helps to rebuild roads, bridges, culverts and other public facilities or to cover costs of emergency work and debris removal.

The National Weather Service says at least 19 tornadoes cut across central Iowa on July 19 with the worst damage in Pella, Bondurant, and Marshalltown.