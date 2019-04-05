Iowa prison worker treated after handling unknown substance

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa State Penitentiary worker is recovering after becoming extremely ill when she came in contact with an unknown substance at the prison.

Prison officials say the incident happened Friday. The substance is believed to have come from a bottle of eye drops. Other prison employees quarantined the substance, and the staff member was taken to a local hospital. Her condition has stabilized, and she has since been released to recover at home.

The unknown substance has been submitted to the State Crime Lab in Ankeny for testing by the Division of Criminal Investigations.