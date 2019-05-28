Iowa governor supports banning cell phone use while driving

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Iowa could be headed toward a law eliminating the use of cellphones while driving.

A hands-free bill didn't advance this year but could come back again next year, and Reynolds says she supports the idea if lawmakers send it to her.

She signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring this "end distracted driving week" in Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Nathan Ludwig says the patrol wrote 450 tickets last year for distracted driving. Although the number has dropped this year, he says crashes are up and distracted driving is a major factor.

He says people know texting while driving is wrong but continue to do it.

Eighteen states have hand-free laws that prohibit cellphone use while driving.