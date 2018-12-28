Iowa audit uncovers improper community center spending

BUFFALO, Iowa (AP) — A special state audit has uncovered nearly $41,000 in improper and unsupported spending at the city of Buffalo Community Center in eastern Iowa's Scott County.

City officials had asked for the audit to cover the period of January 2013 through June 2016. The officials had grown concerned about the center board's spending.

The audit report says the improper disbursements of more than $14,600 include fuel purchases for board members' vehicles and personal purchases from area stores. The disbursements also included more than $11,400 of donations from the bingo proceeds account. The report said those donations didn't comply with Iowa code.

The unsupported spending of more than $26,300 included payments to various vendors for which no receipts or other documentation was found.