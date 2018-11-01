Iowa GOP Rep. King denies associating with Nazi-linked group

FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. King is coming under fire ahead of the midterm election as top Republican officials and campaign donors balk at standing with a Republican congressman who regularly espouses extreme views on race and immigration. less FILE - In this June 8, 2018, file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, at a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. King is coming under fire ahead of the midterm election as top Republican officials and campaign ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Iowa GOP Rep. King denies associating with Nazi-linked group 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican congressman Steve King is rejecting accusations that he's associated with an Austrian white supremacist group. Those claims have prompted condemnation from within his own party just days before Tuesday's election.

During a forum with Iowa business leaders Thursday, the eight-term Iowa congressman said a Washington Post story this month wrongly characterized his August meeting in Austria as being with the far-right Freedom Party, a group with Nazi ties.

King says the meeting was with business leaders, including one with Freedom Party affiliation.

Washington Post officials say they stand by the story.

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee condemned King on Tuesday. Corporate backers have also withdrawn their support for him.

King, from Republican-heavy northwest Iowa, faces a competitive challenge from Democrat J.D. Scholten.