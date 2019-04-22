Interstate 91 bridge project finish delayed 2 months

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (AP) — A $44 million dollar project to build new side-by-side Interstate 91 bridges over the Williams River in Rockingham is being delayed.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the project now has an expected completion date of late August 2020. It had been scheduled to be finished in June of next year.

The new 825-foot (250 meter) bridges will replace two bridges built in the early 1960s during the original construction of Interstate 91.

Vermont Transportation Agency Resident Engineer Daryl Bassett says it's not unusual for a four-year project to run into delays.

Bassett says it's possible the contractor will speed up the construction, either by adding new workers to the 40-person crew or by changing the timing of various components of the project.