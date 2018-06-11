International salmon summit is in US for first time in years

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A meeting of an international conservation group will bring government leaders and activist groups together in Maine's largest city to talk about saving the Atlantic salmon.

The meeting of the North Atlantic Salmon Conservation Organization will take place from Tuesday to Friday in Portland. The event is being held in the United States for the first time in more than a decade. Last year it was in Sweden.

The 35th annual meeting of NASCO has a full agenda. One of the items that likely will be discussed is a recent agreement announced between conservation groups and Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

Two groups said in May a deal has been struck with commercial fishermen in Greenland and the Faroe Islands that'll help thousands of salmon return to United States rivers.