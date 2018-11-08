Interior moves to stop tribe from amending lawsuit

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of the Interior says in a new court filing that Connecticut's Mashantucket Pequot Tribe should not be allowed to amend its lawsuit against the department over a casino proposal.

The Day reports the department argues the tribe's attempt should be denied due to "undue delay and futility."

The tribe said in a previous filing that the department "buckled under undue political pressure" when it failed to act on an amended gambling agreement that would have allowed for a casino in East Windsor.

The tribe says Nevada lawmakers who receive campaign support from casino operator MGM Resorts opposed the deal. The proposed new casino is near an MGM casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The department says the tribe and the state don't have sufficient facts to support their claim.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com