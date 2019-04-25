Inspectors pan California prison built to boost inmate care

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's inspector general says a flagship prison medical facility built to improve the state's substandard care is itself providing poor treatment.

His report released Thursday gives an "inadequate" rating to the Correctional Health Care Facility in Stockton.

The state spent $820 million to build the 6-year-old facility, which holds nearly 3,000 inmates needing medical and mental health care.

It most recently has suffered a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

The goal was to centralize treatment of sick and mentally ill inmates in part to lower the high cost of outside treatment. About four of every 10 inmates there are considered to be at high medical risk.

Yet inspectors gave the facility failing grades on eight of 10 indicators.

The federal receiver who controls prison medical care did not immediately comment.