Inslee changes tune, opposes Washington fossil-fuel projects

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is changing course on his support of two fossil-fuel projects in the state.

The News Tribune reports Inslee spoke out against projects tied to fossil fuels following a bill signing Wednesday banning hydraulic fracking for oil and natural gas statewide.

He says he cannot in good conscience support the Puget Sound Energy's liquefied natural gas site under construction in Tacoma and a methanol production facility in Kalama.

Inslee says in the early days of the projects he said they could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions during a transition to cleaner energy sources but he's no longer convinced.

Puget Sound Energy spokesman Andy Wappler says the company is confident that science and fact continue to support their facility.

Inslee is running for president, presenting himself as the leading climate-focused candidate in a crowded Democratic field.