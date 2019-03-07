Inslee and Ferguson urge gun dealers to support I-1639

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee and state attorney general Bob Ferguson are urging gun dealers in Washington to abide by the terms of a gun control initiative that was easily passed by voters last November.

Inslee and Ferguson, both Democrats, sent a letter Thursday to 262 gun dealers who operate in counties where sheriffs have indicated they will not enforce Initiative 1639, which passed with 60 percent of the vote.

The letter noted that, as a condition of their federal licenses, gun dealers are required to comply with state and federal law. Unless a court rules otherwise, laws and initiatives are presumed to be constitutional. No court has struck down any provision of I-1639. , which include expanded background checks on all sales of semiautomatic rifles.