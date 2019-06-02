Industry opposes pending ban on plastic shopping bags

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is poised to implement what advocates call one of the most comprehensive bans in the country on single-use plastic bags and other measures designed to reduce plastic pollution, but the industry is calling on Gov. Phil Scott to veto the measure.

The bill that was passed overwhelmingly by the Legislature aims at the thin bags handed out at grocery stores, straws, and polystyrene food containers.

Scott, a Republican, has said he's inclined to sign the legislation, but he hasn't made up his mind.

Matt Seaholm, of the American Progressive Bag Alliance, tells Vermont Public Radio more energy is used to produce replacement paper or cloth bags. And the re-useable heavy-duty plastic bags that the Vermont bill allows are made in China and take more energy to produce and ship.