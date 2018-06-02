Industrial parts distributor company plans major renovations

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — An industrial parts distributor plans a $9.6 million renovation and expansion for its headquarters in central Alabama.

Motion Industries will add 20 percent capacity to the existing facility, with space to add at least 50 new employees, Joe Limbaugh Jr., vice president of operations, distribution and properties, told Al.com .

The Irondale City Council approved a tax abatement Tuesday to assist Motion Industries in the expansion. Mayor Charles Moore says the abatement agreement was completed in partnership with the state and Jefferson County.

Motion Industries currently employs 600 at its Irondale headquarters.

Limbaugh said Motion Industries is actively expanding, and the renovation will position the company for future growth.

The company's existing facility on Alton Road was established in the 1970s and renovated in the '80s and '90s, he said. This renovation will be a complete modernization of the facility, Limbaugh said.

The company has more than 600 locations, including 14 distribution centers throughout North America and serves more than 300,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, wood and lumber, and pharmaceutical industries.

Motion Industries announced in May the acquisition of Power Industries, Inc., also known as Santa Rosa MRO headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. The purchase expands Motion Industries' footprint and customer service capabilities in the San Francisco Bay area, the company said.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews