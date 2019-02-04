Indiana veteran adopts dog he served with in Afghanistan

In this undated photo Joe Steenbeke poses for a photo with Tess at their home in Culver, Ind. The northern Indiana veteran was reunited with the bomb-sniffing dog he served with years ago in Afghanistan. U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski called Steenbeke to inform him that he'll be able to adopt Tess, a Belgian Malinois whose ID number is tattooed on his arm. The South Bend Tribune reports that the Culver man hasn't seen Tess since his tour of Afghanistan ended in 2013, but he's been trying to adopt her ever since. (Becky Malewitz/South Bend Tribune via AP) less In this undated photo Joe Steenbeke poses for a photo with Tess at their home in Culver, Ind. The northern Indiana veteran was reunited with the bomb-sniffing dog he served with years ago in Afghanistan. U.S. ... more Photo: Becky Malewitz, AP Photo: Becky Malewitz, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Indiana veteran adopts dog he served with in Afghanistan 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

CULVER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana veteran who recently adopted the bomb-sniffing dog he served with in Afghanistan says the retired canine is settling in to a pampered life.

Army veteran Joseph Steenbeke served nearly a year in Afghanistan with a Belgian Malinois named Tess, who rarely left his side. He got only minutes to say goodbye to his canine partner in February 2013.

Steenbeke spent years trying to adopt the now 11-year-old dog, who went on to serve with the Connecticut National Guard before her retirement last week.

Steenbeke and his wife returned home Saturday after picking Tess up in Connecticut. The playful canine is now getting used to her new home in northern Indiana.

With a laugh, Steenbeke tells the South Bend Tribune: "She's worked so hard her entire life, now she gets to sit back and have fun, and live like an eccentric billionaire."

