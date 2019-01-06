Indiana seeks to solve hunting decline with women, youth

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are looking for ways to encourage more women and youth to become game hunters as the state continues to issue a declining number of hunting licenses.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the state's wildlife preservation programs rely on the sale of hunting licenses as a main source of funding. So Indiana's decline in hunting for the past decade is also threatening conservation efforts.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says Indiana sold more than 552,100 hunting licenses, tags and permits in 2006, but the number was down to about 426,300 in 2016.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is hoping to solve the problem by launching new programs to reach groups not typically associated with hunting. One program is teaching students archery in schools.

