Indiana's 2nd winter storm in a week on tap for weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The second winter storm in a week is forecast to bring moderate to heavy snow to northern and central Indiana and a wintry mix to downstate areas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Saturday for five northwestern Indiana counties and a winter storm watch for the remainder of north and central Indiana.

Four to 6 inches of snow was forecast to fall over Indiana's northern half, with heavier amounts in the northwestern counties.

Forecasters say blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibilities.

A section of central and south-central Indiana that includes Indianapolis was expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow and up to .2 inches of ice.

One to 2 inches of snow and a light icing was expected across southern Indiana.