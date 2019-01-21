Indiana residents face long wait for adoption records

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana residents who were adopted as children are waiting longer than expected to get access to previously closed adoption records.

WFIU-FM reports that the Indiana State Department of Health has received more than 3,300 requests for adoption records since a July law made the information available to adoptees.

The health department says it could take more than five months to process each request. The agency has fulfilled more than 860 requests so far.

Kathleen Anderson was adopted as an infant. She filled out the paperwork shortly after the law took effect but still is awaiting a response.

The state had closed adoption records from 1941 to 1993, making it hard for people to get information about their origins.