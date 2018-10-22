  • FILE - In this May 17, 2018, file photo, basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird attends the NBA draft combine in Chicago. A museum is being planned to tell the story of Bird, an Indiana native. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, that the museum will be located in a new convention center that's being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
    Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A museum is being planned to tell the story of basketball great Larry Bird, an Indiana native.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Saturday that the museum will be located in a new convention center that's being built in Terre Haute in western Indiana. The Tribune-Star reports Bird plans to donate personal items and memorabilia from his career with the Boston Celtics, Indiana State University, the U.S. Olympic team and beyond.

Holcomb predicts the museum will be a global draw, describing Bird as "Larry the Legend — Indiana's favorite son."

Details about the museum are still being developed, but plans include interactive displays to detail Bird's life and career. He won three NBA championships with the Celtics.

Construction on the convention center is expected to start in the spring.