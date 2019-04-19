Indiana jobless rate moves slightly higher to 3.6% in March

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's unemployment rate has edged higher in March.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.6% in March, up from 3.5% in February.

The state's unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 3.8%. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, Indiana's unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than five years.

Indiana's labor force had a net increase of more than 6,700 over the previous month, which was a result of more than 2,600 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and an increase of more than 4,100 in residents employed. The state says Indiana's total labor force is about 3.4 million.