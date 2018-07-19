Indiana environmentalists push back on EPA's coal ash rules

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana environmentalists are criticizing the easing of toxic coal ash regulations by President Donald Trump's administration.

The Indianapolis Star reports that environmental leaders say the new rule changes for coal-fired power plants put Indiana residents at risk because the state has the most coal ash ponds in the country.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced amendments on Wednesday to Obama-era regulations for the disposal of coal ash from electric utilities. The changes push back the deadline to close problematic ash dumps and give state regulators flexibility in how they deal with the large waste piles resulting from burning coal for electricity.

Environmental activist Indra Frank warns that the change "will set Indiana up for more groundwater contamination" and result in fewer cleanups of tainted sites.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com