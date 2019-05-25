Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Officials say water levels have dropped slightly along a rain-swollen northern Indiana creek where they are searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says search crews were back on Deer Creek in Delphi on Saturday looking for the boy, identified as Owen Jones of the Monticello (mahn-tuh-SEL'-oh) area. That search includes use of a drone, along with boats and sonar on the creek about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis.

A witness on a bridge over Deer Creek saw the boy being carried downstream Thursday evening and notified authorities. The child had been playing in Delphi's Riley Park, which the creek flows through.