Indiana cracks down on destructive beavers at preserve

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana wildlife officials are culling beavers and demolishing their dams in a southwestern nature preserve to protect a species of oak tree rarely found in the state.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that overcup oaks thrive in swampland, but beaver dams in the Twin Swamps Nature Preserve have elevated water levels so high that the trees have been damaged or killed.

Department of Natural Resources Program Manager Tom Swinford says the beavers are altering the very habitat the nature preserve is designed to protect. Overcup acorns are an important food source for many animals.

Swinford says the aim of the cull is not to get rid of all beavers at the reserve, but to reduce the population. He says the beavers can't be relocated, because they could spread disease.

