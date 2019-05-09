Indiana court upholds mother's 15-year term in neglect death

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An appeals court has upheld the 15-year prison sentence for an Indiana woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her disabled 5-year-old daughter.

The Indiana Court of Appeals affirmed the sentence Thursday for 29-year-old Tiffany Daugherty, of Terre Haute, after she pleaded guilty to neglect, theft and reckless homicide in the 2016 death of Adilynn Moseman. Her sentence also includes six years in community corrections.

The appeals court noted that after Daugherty serves 10 years, she may petition the trial court to modify the remaining five years.

Authorities say Daugherty and Adilynn's father, Brian Moseman, failed to provide adequate nutrition and medical care for their daughter, who had microcephaly. An autopsy found Adilynn died from malnutrition and bronchopneumonia. Moseman received a suspended five-year sentence for two counts of neglect.