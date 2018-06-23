Indiana burn unit loses verification from association

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana burn unit has lost its verification status with the American Burn Association.

The association says it will not renew the verification of St. Joseph's burn unit in Fort Wayne because it lacks adequate staff, according to the Journal Gazette .

Hospital CEO Karen Fordham wrote in a letter to employees that the association did not give the burn unit enough time to discuss possible solutions. She says the burn unit will continue to operate without the designation.

Fordham says around half of all burn centers around the country operate without verification. The burn association's website says only two in Indiana have the designation.

