Indiana brewery owners drop contentious beer names

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The owners of a northern Indiana brewery have apologized after receiving criticism for plans to label their craft beers with contentious names, including "Flint Michigan Tap Water," ''Black Beer Matters" and "White Guilt."

The South Bend Tribune reports that Jon Duncan and Rodney Chlebek released a statement saying the not-yet-opened Lakeville Brew Crew has dropped the planned beer names.

The apology comes about a week after the owners announced the names, intending to bring awareness to current issues like the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

But the announcement received overwhelmingly negative feedback. Brewers geographically closer to Flint said the owners should instead encourage patrons to donate to supporting funds.

Chlebek says the responses helped the owners self-reflect on the decision. The brewery plans to open in the fall with different beer names.

___

