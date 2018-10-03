Indiana U. names Global Affairs School after Lugar, Hamilton

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University says its School of Global and International Studies will now bear the names of former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton and former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, pending approval by the IU Board of Trustees.

IU President Michael McRobbie announced the change Wednesday, saying the school's name now will include "two of the most revered voices in foreign policy in the United States."

Hamilton served in the U.S. House from 1965 to 1999 and chaired the Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Committees. Lugar represented Indiana in the U.S. Senate from 1977 to 2013 and chaired its Foreign Relations Committee.

Hamilton and Lugar joined the School of Global and International Studies as distinguished scholars and professors in 2013. Hamilton also teaches in IU's School of Public and Environmental Affairs.