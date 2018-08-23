Indiana Chamber of Commerce to hold secret anti-union event

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is being tight-lipped about a planned seminar on how companies can avoid unions organizing their workforce because of the risk of disruptions during the event.

The Journal Gazette reports that chamber officials' secretiveness about the "Remaining Union-Free" event in October includes not disclosing the location until 24 hours before the seminar begins.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says union membership in Indiana has decreased from 12 percent in 2007 to 8.9 percent last year. Lawmakers during that time enacted a right-to-work law preventing unions from charging a representation fee to nonmembers who are covered by union contracts.

Democratic Rep. Joe Taylor III says the chamber is a lobbying group for businesses and shows "no concern for working men and women."

