Indiana 911 dispatchers must get CPR training under new law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All Indiana emergency dispatchers will have a year to complete training in telephone CPR under a new law taking effect Monday.

Indiana officials say at least 10% of the nearly 2,400 people working in 911 call centers around the state lack such training. Officials say it's particularly vital in rural areas where emergency crews face longer trips to arrive.

Statewide 911 Board official Ed Reuter says most staff members may know hands-on CPR, but telephone CPR requires is different.

City of Lawrence emergency dispatcher Michael Clark told the Indianapolis Star that dispatchers have a set of cards they can read from on such calls, but they often veer off script to calm callers.